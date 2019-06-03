Old Orchard Beach man pleads not guilty to murder of roommate

A 30-year-old man police say murdered his roommate in Old Orchard Beach pled not guilty to the crime Monday, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Police have accused Dustan Bentley of killing 65-year-old William Popplewell in March.

Bentley and Popplewell, who were known to have stayed at the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, had been living together in an apartment at 5 Boisvert St. in Old Orchard Beach for about two months, according to Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland at the time of Bentley’s arrest.

Popplewell was found dead at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, in the Boisvert Street building. Popplewell died from stabbing wounds and blunt force trauma, according to the state medical examiner’s office.