SUV crashes into 4 cars at Waterville pride event

No one was seriously injured in a chain-reaction car crash that happened during a pride festival in Waterville, according to police.

Charles Brown, 69, of Fairfield, was driving a sport utility vehicle when a malfunction caused it to crash into four parked vehicles at Central Maine Pride in Waterville, police said. The Morning Sentinel reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday during a celebration of the LBGTQ community in Maine.

The event was part of 2019 Pride Weekend and has drawn many people to the central Maine city of about 16,000.

One man was slightly injured when the cars slammed together, but no one had to be taken to the hospital. Charges are not expected from the incident, but the cause is still being investigated.