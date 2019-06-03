Police renew search for tips in decades-old missing person cases

Two missing person cases are being highlighted by Maine State Police, the anniversaries of when they were last seen.

Information on Stephen Thompson, missing since June 2, 1986, in Oakland, and Chapman Douglas, missing since June 2, 1971, was posted on the Maine State Police Facebook page, in a search for new information and raise awareness of the cases.

State police regularly post missing persons case information on their anniversary.

Chapman, a three-year-old boy, was reported missing in Alfred by his mother. he was last seen playing by a sand pile 25 yards from his house.

His mother was inside the home on the telephone at the time, and his father was at work.

The entire community turned out to search the area, but Chapman has also not been found.

Thompson, a manager at Schwan’s Food Co. in Oakland, was last seen on the morning of June 2 when his wife dropped him off at work.

His fellow employees observed Thompson at work but by the afternoon he had disappeared.

Oakland Police responded and investigated, with state police becoming involved in 1993. Thompson has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-Central, 36 Hospital Street, Augusta, ME 04330 or call (207) 624-7143.

Tips may also be left through this link.