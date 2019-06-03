Portland residents torn over possible sites for new homeless shelter

The controversy continues on where to place Portland’s next homeless shelter.

The Portland City Council narrowed down proposals to two locations and could vote on a final proposal on Monday.

However, both locations have city leaders and residents torn.

“This is a serious commitment and we need to make sure we do it right,” said Portland resident Stephanie Neuts.

Councilors look to decide between Angelo’s Acre on Commercial Street or Riverside Street near the Westbrook city line.

Some residents near the Riverside location in the Riverton Neighborhood continue to express how what’s been called a “mega-shelter” in that area would be a bad idea.

“The social service program directors have all sent their concerns to the city and told them that this is their last choice, if a choice at all,” Neuts said. “And if we don’t listen to them then we’re not listening to the needs of the community.”

Neuts believes shelters closer to the city downtown are more logical.

“The reason they left [current shelters] all in town is because the people that reside in the shelter need to be on the peninsula. They need access to the library, the hospital and other providers. They are not here in Riverside,” Neuts said.

Others say it’s not safe with the river nearby and all the heavy traffic.

“On Sunday, at noon time, 600 cars passed by in one half hour, I counted,” John McGovern, who lives in the Riverton neighborhood, said.

And concerns of the impact it could have on the community continue to grow.

“The city says ‘Trust us. Trust us, it’s going to be different,’” McGovern said. “I’m afraid they’re going to utilize the area. They’re just going to overtake it and it’s going to be no different than what’s in town. It’s just not right.”

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday.