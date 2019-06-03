NH man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend in the face

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire man has been charged with stabbing a former girlfriend in the head, face and body multiple times.

Police said the woman, who was stabbed seven times, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday.

The woman told police she had broken up with the man and that he was no longer welcome at her apartment in Manchester.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Carlos Alden, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder and assault. Police also recovered a large knife.

Alden was being arraigned Monday afternoon. He was assigned a public defender.