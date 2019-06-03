New England
June 03, 2019
New England

NH man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend in the face

AP | BDN
This booking photo released Monday, June 3, 2019, by the Manchester Police Department shows Carlos Alden, of Manchester, N.H., arrested and charged with stabbing a woman in the head, face and body multiple times on Sunday.
The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire man has been charged with stabbing a former girlfriend in the head, face and body multiple times.

Police said the woman, who was stabbed seven times, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday.

The woman told police she had broken up with the man and that he was no longer welcome at her apartment in Manchester.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Carlos Alden, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder and assault. Police also recovered a large knife.

Alden was being arraigned Monday afternoon. He was assigned a public defender.

 


Comments

