Police say distracted driving caused 3-vehicle crash in Franklin County

A distracted driver caused a three-vehicle crash in New Vineyard on Sunday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Gail Kelley, 61, of Preston, Connecticut, was driving a Ford Escape along Route 27 about 11:15 a.m. when she crossed the centerline and hit a Toyota Camry, according to the sheriff’s office. The Escape then hit an Audi SUV, which went off the road and rolled over.

Kelley and her passenger suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

Kelley was summonsed for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle due to being distracted while driving.