June 03, 2019
Trial against Aroostook County man accused of killing stepfather begins this week

Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican & News
James Peaslee of Easton (center), who is accused of killing 79-year-old Paul Hilenski of Bridgewater, appears via video from the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, Jan. 19, 2018.
The Associated Press

An Easton man charged with killing his 79-year-old stepfather in Bridgewater last year is due to stand trial.

Jury selection in the trial of James Peaslee is set to begin on Wednesday. Opening statements will begin once a jury is seated.

Police arrested Peaslee just hours after they responded to a 911 call and found Paul Hilenski’s body in his Bridgewater home in January 2018.

Peaslee has been held without bail since then.

Police have released little information but the indictment indicates a gun was used to kill Hilenski. Records indicate Peaslee has been convicted of multiple crimes, including criminal threatening terrorizing, assault and drug trafficking.

 


Comments

