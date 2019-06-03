Trump urges customers to drop AT&T to punish CNN over its coverage of him

President Donald Trump raised a familiar complaint — “unfair” coverage by CNN — in a pair of Monday morning tweets. But this time he called on supporters to boycott its corporate parent, AT&T, to drive the point home.

Trump derided CNN as “Fake News” and insulted its ratings, then used his platform to suggest the public should stop using AT&T’s services to force the company to intervene with the cable news network.

“I believe that if people stopped using or subscribing to AT&T, they would be forced to make big changes at CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway,” Trump tweeted. “It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News!”

The president has repeatedly tangled with CNN throughout his time in office, including when his administration revoked the press pass of the network’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta. Trump has also come under scrutiny for allegations that his ire with CNN led him to try to block the merger between AT&T and Time Warner. On the campaign trail, Trump was outspoken against the deal, saying it was “too much concentration of power in the hands of too few.”

House Democrats have pushed for documents surrounding the administration’s handling of the $85 billion deal, but the White House has so far refused to cooperate.

Trump’s renewed attacks on CNN and AT&T came just as the president landed in Britain for a state visit. This weekend, Trump lashed out at CNN as he denied calling Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, “nasty,” despite a recording of his words in an interview with the Sun tabloid.

AT&T and CNN did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Post.