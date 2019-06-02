Portland Sea Dogs
June 02, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Sea Dogs beat Binghamton to complete weekend sweep

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland Sea Dogs catcher Jake Romanski takes a swing at Hadlock Field in Portland in this BDN file photo. Romanski scored the winning run Sunday in the Sea Dogs' 6-5 victory over Binghamton.
Bangor Daily News
Updated:

Portland Sea Dog Keith Curcio knocked home teammate Jake Romanski with a game-winning double in the seventh inning and Maine’s Double-A baseball team finished a three-game series sweep of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Sunday in upstate New York.

For the second straight day, a second game scheduled to be played was rained out. This time, the back half of what was supposed to be a doubleheader was rescheduled to August.

Portland jumped out to a 4-0 lead Sunday before Binghamton rallied with five runs in the sixth inning.

Like in Saturday’s game, however, the Sea Dogs came back in the seventh and final inning to win. Portland’s Bobby Dalbec scored on a single by Tate Matheny to tie the game at 5-5 before Curcio’s game-winning hit later in the inning.

Pitcher Jake Cosart notched the win and Dominic LoBrutto the save for the Sea Dogs.


Comments

