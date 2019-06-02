Resurgent Bangor boys place 4th in state track meet

During the previous four state Class A outdoor track championships, the Bangor High School boys track team amassed a total of 20 points. The Rams didn’t produce a single point in 2016 after tallying just three in 2015.

The had eight a year ago and finished with nine in 2017.

But the Rams, led by a dedicated senior class, put together their strongest showing in several years by finishing fourth with 52 points at Saturday’s State Class A meet at Lewiston High School.

The Scarborough High School boys captured their third state A title in four years by amassing 110 points to outdistance defending co-champion Thornton Academy of Saco by 12 points. Thornton Academy shared the title with Falmouth last season.

Lewiston was third with 65 points and Brunswick and Mt. Ararat of Topsham shared fifth place with 46 points apiece.

Rounding out the top 10 in the 23-team field were Falmouth (45), Cheverus of Portland (26), South Portland (21) and Biddeford (20).

The Bangor girls also had one of their best showings in recent years, earning 30 points to finish seventh. The Bangor girls were 16th a year ago, 12th in 2017 and in 2016, and 10th in 2015.

“I was very proud of all of our kids [on both teams],” Bangor track coach Alan Mosca said. “They competed hard and had each other’s backs.”

The Cheverus girls made it three state titles in a row as they piled up 100 points, 29 more than second-place Gorham.

Thornton Academy was third with 68.5 points and completing the top 10 were Scarborough (54), Falmouth (40), South Portland (35), Bangor (30), Edward Little High of Auburn and Lewiston (23 apiece), and a 10th-place tie between Marshwood of South Berwick and Hampden Academy (22). There were 25 girls teams.

Mosca said the seniors on his boys team have played a major role in the program’s resurgence. They were freshmen in 2016 when the team didn’t earn a single point.

“They have worked so hard and done an unbelievable job as leaders. This was a great way for them to finish up,” Mosca said.

“And this will be a springboard for our young kids going ahead. A big thanks to the seniors for building the confidence of our younger kids,” he added.

Leading the way for the Rams were senior Landyn Francis and sophomore Andrew Munroe, who each earned points in four events, two individual and two relays.

Francis, one of the captains, was second in the 100 and fifth in the 200, while Munroe was second in the 200 and fifth in the 110 hurdles. They teamed up with Cole Jordan and Lasse Keim to win the 4-by-100 relay in 43.66 and were on the seventh place 4-by-400 relay team with Keim and freshman Daniel McCarthy.

Sophomore Ryker Brown took second in the discus and third in the shot put.

Bangor’s 4-by-800 relay team of Dwight Knightly, Gordon Doore, James Fahey and McCarthy took sixth.

Junior Jarett Flaker paced Scarborough to the title by figuring in four first-place finishes.

He won the 100 (10.92), 200 (22.49) and the 400 (49.64) and ran a leg for the triumphant 4-by-400 relay team along with Jayden Flaker, Warren O’Shea and Noah Drapeau.

Scarborough also earned individual firsts in the long jump with Ben Hatch (21 feet, 7.25 inches) and the high jump with Anthony Clavette (6 feet, 6 inches) and the Red Storm picked up another relay win in the 4-by-800 (8:39.51) with Harrison Osborne, Zachary Barry, Tristram Coffin and Noah Drapeau running the legs.

The other multiple-event winners were Thornton Academy’s Travis Snyder in the 110 hurdles (15.15), the 300 hurdles (40.70) and the pole vault (16 feet, 9.25 inches), teammate Jason Montano in the shot put (59 feet, 7.75 inches) and discus (164 feet) and Mt. Ararat of Topsham’s Lisandro Berry-Gaviria in the 1600 (4:22.22) and 3200 (9:35.17).

Snyder shattered the pole vault record by 9.25 inches.

Also claiming wins were Thornton Academy’s Lucas Judice in the 1600 racewalk (7:27.66), Westbrook’s Mahammed Sharif in the 800 (1:54.53) as he edged out defending champ Wyatt Lord of Hampden Academy (1:54.66), Lewiston’s Kamundela Crispin in the triple jump (44 feet, 5 inches) and Mt. Ararat’s Max Spelke (170 feet, 4 inches) in the javelin.

In the girls meet, sophomores Alyssa Elliott and Naomi Noack guided Bangor to its seventh-place finish.

Elliott picked up the Ram girls’ only first-place finish in the long jump (17 feet, 6 inches) and was also fourth in the triple jump. Noack and senior Sofia Wittman were part of a three-way tie for second in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) and Noack ran a leg for the seventh-place relay team comprised of Mackenzie Lambert, Hannah Dunn and Celia de Diego Garcia.

Freshman Camden Lavoie was fifth in the shot put.

“Alyssa tweaked her ankle early in the competition but she toughed it out today,” Mosca said.

Sophomore Victoria Bossong was the catalyst behind Cheverus’ run to the title as won the 100 (12.31), 200 (24.8) and the 400 (55.54) and also ran a leg for the winning 4-by-400 relay team with Emma Gallant, Rosie Train and Evelyn Hanley.

She broke the Class A state meet record in the 200.

Falmouth’s Sofie Matson broke the record in the 3200 with a time of 10:33.05, nearly 10 seconds faster than Abbey Leonardi of Kennebunk’s previous record of 10:42.32. Matson also won the 1600 (4:59.29).

Hampden Academy junior Helen Shearer was second in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200.

The other individual winners were Scarborough’s Emily Labbe in the 100 hurdles (15.8) and Anna Gardner in the pole vault (10 feet), Hampden Academy’s Moxie Flanagan in the 1600 race walk (7:53.33), Massabesic of Waterboro’s Syeira New in the 300 hurdles (45.50), Thornton Academy’s Mia-Claire Kezal in the 800 (2:18.82), Westbrook’s Nyagoa Bayak in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), Cheverus’ Emma White in the triple jump (37 feet, 10 inches), Sanford’s Julia Allen in the javelin (118 feet, 3 inches), Lewiston’s Benedict Citenga in the shot put (37 feet, 8.75 inches) and Falmouth’s Emma Harrington in the discus (125 feet, 4 inches).

The 4-by-800 relay was won by the Bonny Eagle of Buxton team of Emma Abbott, Amelia Alexander, Ami Beaumier and Hannah Stevens (9:58.74) and the Gorham quartet of Maddie Michaud, Nevaeh Moore, Emma Green and Sydney Connolly triumphed in the 4-by-100 relay (50.20).