Wiscasset woman arrested after police say she nearly struck officer with her car

A Wiscasset woman was arrested late Friday night after police say she almost struck an officer with her car in Thomaston.

Thomaston police officers were completing a felony bail check near F&A Market on Main Street about 11:15 p.m. when a car driven by Hannah Hewes approached the officers at a high rate of speed as they returned to their cruisers parked in the breakdown lane, according to the Thomaston Police Department.

The car narrowly missed striking Officer Noah Stevens, who did not have time to get out of the way, Thomaston police said.

A Knox County sheriff’s deputy was pursuing Hewes for allegedly crossing the center line and almost striking the deputy.

Thomaston police then joined the pursuit that quickly ended without incident. After her arrest, police allegedly found Hewes in possession of an undisclosed amount of heroin.

Hewes faces numerous felony charges related to the high-speed pursuit including possession of heroin, according to Thomaston police.

Hewes was taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland.