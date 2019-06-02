Houlton in good financial shape, audit finds

The municipal auditor praised the town for remaining in good financial shape during a meeting on Tuesday evening.

Auditor Ron Smith of RHR Smith and Company of Buxton presented the 2018 annual audit to the Town Council.

Smith said that the town was on firm financial footing — just where he expected them to be.

“I don’t think there is anything that stood out,” he told councilors. “The revenues came in pretty well where we expected them to be and we transferred some money into capital projects.”

Smith has urged the town to continue to stockpile at least six months worth of surplus funds for unforeseen expenses, and to provide funds for matching grants and other items.

Chairwoman Jane Torres said that she appreciated Smith coming all the way up to Houlton to present the audit.

Councilor Sue Tortello said that the audit was a good reflection of how frugal the town’s department heads were.

“Revenues were up 5 percent and expenditures were up 0.14 percent,” she said. “That shows that the department heads are really trying to keep a lid on the spending and we appreciate it.”

This story was originally published in The County.