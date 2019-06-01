York’s depth secures Class B boys track championship

BREWER, Maine — York High School exhibited the ultimate level of teamwork on Saturday while capturing its sixth Class B outdoor track and field state championship in the last decade.

The Wildcats did not win a single individual event during the daylong competition at Brewer Community School but used superior depth to total a meet-best 63.3 points.

“It was a full team effort where we kind of nickeled and dimed ourselves to the top,” said York coach Ted Hutch, whose team tied Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor for the team title in 2018. “It wasn’t any one person. It was one kid scoring two points here, another kid scoring another point there.”

Greely High School of Cumberland Center, which won four of the 19 individual events, finished second with 53 points, with MDI (40), Belfast (39.5), Hermon and Presque Isle (38 points each) next in the field of 30 schools.

Greely’s victories came from Atticus Smith in the 400 meters (51.06), Matthew Todd in the 800 (2:00.52), Luke Marsanskis in the 3,200 (9:57.71) and the Rangers’ 4×800 relay team of Smith, Marsanskis, Riley Franklin and Todd.

York overcame those Greely points with balance led by Jon Rodrigues, who finished second in the high jump and third in the 100, and Aidan Martin’s third in both the javelin and shot put. Brady Harrod added a second-place finish in the 1,600 race walk for the Wildcats.

“It’s good because it just means more kids on the team feel a part and have ownership of the whole thing,” Hutch said.

Hermon High School senior Zach Beaton was the meet’s lone triple-event winner, capturing the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and the long jump while finishing fourth in the triple jump.

The University of Maine-bound Beaton began his day by setting the lone state record of the meet with a clocking of 14.53 in the prelims of the 110 hurdles.

“As my first event it was definitely one that got me pumped up, it was a good one to start the meet off with,” said Beaton, who won the 110 hurdles final in 14.85. “Doing well and breaking that record just gave me momentum as I went on to the next three events.”

Beaton won the 300 hurdles in 40.55 and the long jump with a best of 21-4 1/4 to bring his career total to nine individual indoor and outdoor state championships.

Jack Hansen of Belfast captured two events, the pole vault in 14-0 and the triple jump in 43-6 3/4.

Old Town’s Wayne Dorr and Presque Isle’s Trace Cyr also had a hand in two victories each.

Dorr held off Waterville’s Taylor Bielicki at the finish line to win the 100 in 11.57 and anchored the Coyotes’ victorious 4×100 relay team (44.99) that also featured Nick Letourneau, Elijah Veilleux and Zachariah Fostun.

Cyr edged Bielicki to win the 200 in 23.44 and used a late sprint to clinch the Wildcats’ victory in the 4×400 relay. Others on that winning squad were Drew Cameron, Conner Michaud and Kyler Caron.

Brewer senior Jacob McCluskey captured the discus title for the second straight year with a best of 159-9.

Other event winners were Gilbert Isaacs of MDI in the shot put (59-9 1/2), Sam True of Newcastle’s Lincoln Academy in the 1,600 race walk (7:30:59), Jack Bassett of Cape Elizabeth in the 1,600 (4:31.30), Tysen DeWaard of Camden Hills of Rockport in the high jump (6-2) and Jack Jowett of Erskine Academy in South China in the javelin (167-5).