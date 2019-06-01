Bruins crush Blues to take 2-1 series lead in Stanley Cup Final

The Boston Bruins have taken a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 win in St. Louis.

Patrice Bergeron opened the scoring on a power play in the first period and Boston jumped to a 4-0 lead before Ivan Barbashev put the Blues on the board 11:05 into the second period.

Torey Krug answered for Boston just 1:07 later and that was it for Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. He was pulled after giving up five goals on 19 shots.

Colton Parayko added a goal for St. Louis early in the third period, but it was too little, too late as the Bruins clamped down and added two more scores.

Game 4 is Monday night in St. Louis.

There was some star power in the arena for Game 3.

“Mad Men” actor Jon Hamm, “The Office” actress Jenna Fischer, ex-St. Louis Rams players Isaac Bruce and Chris Long, current Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, NASCAR’s Richard Petty and Bubba Wallace and retired track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee were among those in attendance.

Mahomes chugged a beer when shown on arena video screens while wearing a Blues jersey. Kelce was wearing a Wayne Gretzky Blues jersey from the Great One’s short stint in St. Louis