Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Buxton

BUXTON, Maine — A pedestrian died Saturday night after being hit by a car on Main Street in Buxton, according to Buxton Police.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Salmon Falls Road.

According to investigators, when first responders arrived on scene they found a 66 year-old woman in the road that had been struck by a car.

Officers said the woman had died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Buxton police said the car that hit the woman was driven by a 17 year-old male from Windham.

The crash remains under investigation and is being reconstructed in conjunction with the Saco Police Department.

The names of those involved have not been released.