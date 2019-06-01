Truck crashes into utility pole, shuts down road in Fryeburg
By CBS 13 •
Photo courtesy of Fryeburg Police Department
A portion of Route 302 in Fryeburg was closed Saturday after police said a truck crashed into a utility pole.
The crash happened in the early evening near the 900 block of Bridgton Road, according to the Fryeburg Police Department.
Officers said they expected the road to be closed until about 11 p.m.
