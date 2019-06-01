PBA playoffs, the ‘biggest sporting event in Portland’s history,’ come to Bayside

The biggest bowling event of the year will get underway this weekend in Portland.

The Professional Bowlers Association playoffs kick off Saturday afternoon at Bayside Bowl.

The top 24 bowlers in the association will face off, over a two-day event and it will be televised live on Fox.

Managers at Bayside Bowl say they’re honored to once-again be part of such a major sporting event.

“This is probably the biggest sporting event in Portland’s history,” Bayside Bowl manager Charlie Mitchell told CBS 13. “It’s a major sport played live on a Fox broadcast for $100,000. It’s incredible for the sport and for Bayside to be a part of it is just great.”

Bayside Bowl says the event brings in a lot of people from out of town to watch.

The PBA playoffs start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

