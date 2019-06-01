Portland
June 01, 2019
Portland

PBA playoffs, the ‘biggest sporting event in Portland’s history,’ come to Bayside

CBS 13 | BDN
Fox television crews set up cameras and lights at Bayside Bowl in Portland before the PBA playoffs this weekend.
By CBS 13

The biggest bowling event of the year will get underway this weekend in Portland.

The Professional Bowlers Association playoffs kick off Saturday afternoon at Bayside Bowl.

[World’s top bowlers, ESPN descend on Portland for tournament]

The top 24 bowlers in the association will face off, over a two-day event and it will be televised live on Fox.

Managers at Bayside Bowl say they’re honored to once-again be part of such a major sporting event.

[Sun powers 20 bowling lanes, video games in Portland]

“This is probably the biggest sporting event in Portland’s history,” Bayside Bowl manager Charlie Mitchell told CBS 13. “It’s a major sport played live on a Fox broadcast for $100,000. It’s incredible for the sport and for Bayside to be a part of it is just great.”

Bayside Bowl says the event brings in a lot of people from out of town to watch.

The PBA playoffs start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

