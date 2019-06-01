Maine man dies after crashing motorcycle he just bought

A Maine man died in Anson Friday after crashing a motorcycle he had just purchased and was driving back home, according to police.

Barry K. Morriss, 66, of Madison, was driving south on Valley Road in Anson just before noon Friday when the crash occurred, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Morriss, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control of the motorcycle, went onto the shoulder of the roadway, and was thrown from the motorcycle into a roadside ditch. The crash occurred approximately one-half mile from the Campground Road near Cousineau’s Mill, police said.

Morriss was being followed home by his step-son, who was driving a motor vehicle. He was transferred by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe speed and inexperience were factors in the crash, the sheriff’s department said in the release.