6 more day trips to take this summer in eastern and central Maine

Last year, we sent you on six day trips that were less than an hour from Bangor, to see the sights, climb the hills, take in the art, drink the beers, eat the foods and just generally devour the beauty of a Maine summer.

This year, we’re sending you just a bit farther afield — instead of just an hour’s drive from Bangor, these places are all under two hours’ drive from there. Here are six more day trips that you can enjoy during this summer in eastern and central Maine. Most if it is free, some of it is inexpensive and few things are worthy splurges. As always, check with a business or organization before you visit to make sure they’re open when you’re coming. Enjoy!

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

Machias

Do/See: Some of Maine’s oceanside state parks can be overrun this time of year, but Roque Bluffs State Park, just south of Machias, is a peaceful place to soak in the beauty of the coast. Birds, flowers and fresh, salty air abound at this rocky beach, where you can take a dip in the bracing Atlantic or go for a less-chilly swim in adjacent Simpson Pond. Looking for more natural diversity? Great Wass Nature Preserve, located at the very bottom tip of Jonesport-Beals, teems with seals, seabirds and one of the most diverse assortments of plant life in Maine — it’s one of the few places in the U.S. where cloudberries grow wild.

Eat/Drink: Skywalker’s Bar & Grille and Machias River Brewing are sister businesses in downtown Machias. For years now, Skywalker’s has been a local favorite, serving up tasty pub food and live music on the weekend. Two years ago, it expanded to offer an on-site craft brewery, including beers including the popular Mopang IPA and Crooked River Porter.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Searsport & Stockton Springs

Do/See: Don’t drive through Searsport this summer without stopping at the Penobscot Marine Museum, which has highlighted Maine’s rich seafaring history since 1936. Exhibits this year include “Where In The World?,” featuring paintings of Maine cargo ships in ports around the world; “Weather or Knot,” about day to day life on the sea; “Lobster Women of Maine,” paintings by Susan Tobey White; and photographs by Ed Coffin and from the museum’s collection. Also this summer, shipbuilder Joao Bentes will be building on site a canoa da picada, a Portuguese sailing sardine carrier. Want a pleasant, easy walk before or after your museum trip? Stop at Sears Island and meander along its winding seaside trails.

Eat/Drink: It may be a splurge, but as the BDN’s Waldo County reporter Abigail Curtis will assure you, The Hichborn in Stockton Springs is absolutely worth the money. Featuring an ever-changing menu of seasonal Maine produce and local meats and seafood, served in an 1849 shipbuilder’s home that’s on the National Register of Historic Places. Try the hanger steak and the key lime tart. The Hichborn is open for dinner Thursdays through Sundays, and reservations are required (207-322-8307).

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

Deer Isle & Stonington

Do/See: Deer Isle and Stonington have been known as artists’ colonies for decades, and there are open studios on both islands all summer long, such as the Turtle Gallery, which will feature works from more than 20 Maine artists in four exhibits throughout the summer, and Nellieville, where you can buy delicious homemade jam and tour Peter Beerits’ quirky wooden sculptures. In the evening, Opera House Arts at the Stonington Opera House offers an array of theater, concerts and film screenings at its historic opera house overlooking scenic Stonington harbor.

Eat/Drink: A California-style Mexican taqueria in Sargentville, Maine? Yes, it’s true, and it’s delicious. El El Frijoles has for the past 13 years brought Mexican food to the peninsula, operating out of a cool, old barn just a few miles from the Deer Isle bridge. In addition to traditional Mexican classics, there are things such as local crab quesadillas and lobster burritos. Fancy a pint afterward? Strong Brewing in nearby Sedgwick has got the tasty local brews, served up on its expansive patio, which also hosts live music most weekends.