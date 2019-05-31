Hartford beats Portland Sea Dogs with walk-off single in 11th

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tyler Nevin hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning, as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the Portland Sea Dogs 3-2 on Thursday. The Yard Goats swept the short two-game series with the win.

Brian Serven scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Manuel Melendez.

After Portland scored two runs in the seventh inning, Hartford tied the game 2-2 after Colton Welker and Melendez hit RBI doubles in the seventh and eighth innings.

Hartford starter Ashton Goudeau struck out nine while allowing two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Heath Holder (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dominic LoBrutto (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Hartford improved to 8-3 against Portland this season.