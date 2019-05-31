Politics
May 31, 2019
Police could wear veterans’ insignia under bill passed by Maine Legislature

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Belfast.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Law enforcement officers would be allowed to wear veterans’ insignia under a proposal that has been approved by the Maine Legislature.

The Maine Senate approved the proposal by Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Belfast, on Wednesday. The bill would give law enforcement departments the ability to allow officers to wear insignia that identifies themselves to the public as veterans.

Herbig says the proposal would attract veterans to law enforcement careers. She cited a shortage of law enforcement officers in the state.

Maine’s laws don’t allow law enforcement officers or first responders to wear such insignia. Herbig’s proposal would apply to first responders, as well.

The proposal is headed for Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for potential signature.

 


