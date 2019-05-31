Saturday, June 1, 2019: Russian interference, telling us how to live, flawed offshore wind bill

Russian interference

The two-year Mueller investigation established that Russia tried to interfered in our elections. Russia must be held accountable and this should never happen again. The discord created measures the success, even though the interference did not alter the election. No matter who would win, the election would be questioned and the country would be left with a weakened president to lead the country and deal with the world.

Before the election, many assumed Hillary Clinton would win. In order to create discord, the anticipated winner would have to lose. But there could be another reason for the interference to be directed against Clinton. She was publically critical of Russia’s 2011 parliamentary election. This was after millions of dollars were donated to the Clinton Foundation by Russian-linked interests as well as the $500,000 paid to Bill Clinton for a talk in Moscow.

Russia, in spite of all its international bravado, is essentially a large, nuclear but third world country. It is incapable of employing economic sanctions or to move power globally and must resort to cyber warfare or support adversaries like Syria, North Korea and Venezuela.

It is reasonable for Hillary Clinton’s supporters to believe that Trump conspired with the Russians. This belief could have been just what Putin planned, while at the same time denying interference. Mueller found no evidence that President Trump conspired. This is similar to a court verdict of “not guilty.” The defendant is never declared innocent. Innocence is presumed until you are proven guilty.

Ted Raia

Camden

Telling us how to live

Wow, what a difference.

Gov. Paul LePage wanted less government. Gov. Janet Mills and Democrats in the Legislature want more.

It’s not good enough to protect children from guns, now they want to tell us how we have to do it. I guess we’re not smart enough to know how.

Maine used to be “Open for Business” but they took down that sign. What are they telling us?

If I am able-bodied, sitting at home, you will pay my medical bills, food, housing and abortions. Thanks, Maine.

No more Indian mascots. Who cares about freedom of speech?

Let’s start teachers at $40,000 a year and the towns pay an unfunded mandate.

I know, let’s give our electoral votes away. We all want to follow New York and California, don’t we?

Let’s make small business support paid leave. We need jobs and workers, not more free time.

What I see is people who want to tell me how to live, and what I should support. That used to be my decision — not anymore.

Dana Peterson

Trenton

Offshore wind bill flawed

Two wrongs don’t make a right. Though perhaps well intended, LD 994, related to offshore wind energy, is deeply flawed. While it was recently approved by the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, let’s be clear:

In August 2018, the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) re-opened the term sheet for the Maine Aqua Ventus (MAV) project asking for clarification on eight items. MAV had still not filed a response when the committee held a hearing on May 16. The committee is now recommending the PUC be forced into a long-term contract – an action which I don’t believe has taken place in the past 35 years, if ever – without allowing the PUC to do its due diligence.

This action is an assault on the “checks and balances” between different arms of government and diminishes our democracy. Secondly, this bill, if approved, imposes a cost on Central Maine Power ratepayers without having done the proper cost/benefit analysis. While some members of the Legislature are not pleased with past decisions of the PUC, action should be taken after the PUC has made an informed decision with the information requested.

While appreciative of the desire to move forward with wind energy opportunities, this is not the way to proceed. Legislators on both sides of the aisle should vote “no” on LD 994.

Andrew Fenniman

Chamberlain

Bees are our farmers

Global warming, deforestation, water and air pollution — the list goes on and on about current environmental issues we need to tackle. Facing and discussing these topics can be stressful, and may even seem pointless to some.

A lot of people don’t know where to start with tackling these issues. I think we should start with an issue threatening Maine’s agricultural economies. That issue is the use of “bee-killer,” or neonicotinoid, pesticides. These dangerous chemicals are a culprit in the decline of bee species.

Why should we care about saving these buzzing, stinging pests? We rely on bees for honey, of course; but they also pollinate blueberries, apples and wildflower species. Additionally, the red maple relies on bee pollination, threatening our maple syrup production.

Let’s stop supporting companies like Bayer and Monsanto and purchasing their products, and bring profits back to Maine’s agricultural businesses. And let’s stop classifying bees as pests — bees are our farmers!

Casey Schatzabel

Old Town