Maine news you need to know for Friday

–The incoming head of the University of Maine System is a former Connecticut governor whose tenure was marked by bipartisan disapproval. Dannel Malloy, who will replace Chancellor James Page after he leaves office on June 30, angered liberals with his fights over changing tenure rules and support for austerity measures amid budget shortfalls and conservatives with his support for raising taxes and stronger gun regulations. Here’s what you need to know about Malloy, and here’s a video of his first public remarks after Thursday’s announcement.

–Acadia National Park had 3.53 million visits in 2018, the highest number ever estimated for the park in its 102-year history. For each of those visits, a person visiting the national park spent on average roughly $110 in Maine, the National Park Service said. When factoring in the estimated 5,600 jobs supported by those visits — which range from hotel workers to guides and park staff — tourism at Acadia last year contributed $520 million to the state economy.

–A team of panelists that included two UMaine coaches, the chief human resources officer at the Jackson Laboratory and a Bangor Area Staffing Solutions representative offered a variety of perspectives on how to sell the state to people from outside it, such as by emphasizing the light traffic, low crime rates and general laid-backness of the people who live here. They also offered more strategic suggestions for workplaces and the policymakers who are considering how to help them.

The Thursday evening panel was the second in a series of events organized by the Bangor Daily News which are meant to promote informal discussion about four topics critical to Maine’s future.

–If Kingfish Zeeland’s project moves forward, it would be the third such company in two years to announce plans to open in Maine, joining Nordic Aquafarms in Belfast and Whole Oceans in Bucksport. The Dutch company, which was founded in 2015, told Seafood Source this month that it had considered 22 sites along the U.S. East Coast but narrowed the list to two sites in Maine.

–Last week we asked our readers what outdoor behaviors annoy them the most, and you were not shy about weighing in. Here’s a list of the most common complaints we received. While you’re browsing through the gripe pile that follows, do us a favor, if you would. Ask yourself: “Is this me? Do I do this?” If you find yourself feeling a bit guilty, it might be time to make a few changes. (Nobody really wants to be that annoying person, do they?)

