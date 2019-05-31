Midcoast
May 31, 2019
Belfast man accused of lying naked on hiking trail

Courtesy of CBS 13
Police say 64-year-old Elvis Robbins is charged with indecent conduct.
By Lindsay Putnam

A Belfast man has been charged with indecent conduct after police say he was found lying naked on a local hiking trail.

A hiker came across the nude body of Elvis Robbins, 64, at the intersection of a hiking trail off Merriam Drive and CMP power lines on May 8, according to the Penobscot Bay Pilot.

Belfast Police Dept. Sergeant Daniel Fitzpatrick told the Penobscot Bay Pilot that the hiker initially believed he had come across a dead body.

Police believe Robbins exposed himself on purpose, in hopes people would see him naked.

Robbins pleaded guilty to two indecent conduct charges in 2009 and no contest to a third from 2012, the Penobscot Bay Pilot reports. In all three cases, court documents show Robbins was accused of “knowingly [exposing] his genitals under circumstances which in fact were likely to cause affront or alarm.”


