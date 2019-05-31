Judge orders Lewiston teen to return to Long Creek while awaiting manslaughter trial

A teenager charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Donald Giusti returned to a Lewiston courtroom for a detention hearing Thursday.

For now, the judge in the case has ordered the teen to return to the Long Creek Youth Development Center, but said he’s going to ask the Maine Department of Corrections to find a different location for him.

Giusti’s family members said they’re glad the teenager will continue to be held.

“This is what my family was hoping for,” Giusti’s father Brian Thompson said. “For them to hold him over, because of the closeness that we live together.”

“We don’t want no negative talk out there, we don’t want no racial slurs, because that’s not what it’s about, it was about people fighting, and unfortunately, my nephew lost his life,” Giusti’s aunt Joyce Thompson said.

Another hearing will be held in July, to see if the teenager should remain at Long Creek, or if another location has been found.

A vigil for Giusti will be held on June 15, at 7 p.m. in Kennedy Park in Lewiston.