Down East
May 31, 2019
Down East Latest News | Acadia National Park | Bangor Metro | Fish Farm | Today's Paper
Down East

NY police arrest alleged fugitive tied to Down East drug ring

Bill Trotter | BDN
Bill Trotter | BDN
A length of rope and sections of fencing blocked off Libby's Lane off Route 1 in Sullivan May 3. A house on Libby's Lane and others in Jonesport and Beals were raided a day prior by state and federal drug enforcement officials as part of a sweep in eastern coastal Maine that resulted in 25 people being charged with drug trafficking-related crimes in state and federal courts.
By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff

New York City police arrested a 24-year-old Bronx man this month as the latest of more than 30 tied to what Maine drug enforcement agents are describing as a Down East drug trafficking ring.

Basillio Liranzo has been charged with aggravated heroin trafficking and was taken into custody by New York police on May 23, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency announced Friday.

[NY man identified as 26th person charged in FBI drug investigation Down East]

Liranzo was charged as a fugitive from justice and waived extradition in Bronx County Superme Court on Tuesday, the agency said.

State and federal agents arrested the first 25 people in the alleged ring during a series of raids May 2 in Hancock and Washington counties.

The raids followed months of investigation by state, county and federal officials into the acquisition of crack, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in New York City and its distribution in Washington and Hancock counties, according to the U.S. Department of Justice at the time.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like