NY police arrest alleged fugitive tied to Down East drug ring

New York City police arrested a 24-year-old Bronx man this month as the latest of more than 30 tied to what Maine drug enforcement agents are describing as a Down East drug trafficking ring.

Basillio Liranzo has been charged with aggravated heroin trafficking and was taken into custody by New York police on May 23, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency announced Friday.

[NY man identified as 26th person charged in FBI drug investigation Down East]

Liranzo was charged as a fugitive from justice and waived extradition in Bronx County Superme Court on Tuesday, the agency said.

State and federal agents arrested the first 25 people in the alleged ring during a series of raids May 2 in Hancock and Washington counties.

The raids followed months of investigation by state, county and federal officials into the acquisition of crack, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in New York City and its distribution in Washington and Hancock counties, according to the U.S. Department of Justice at the time.