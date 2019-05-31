Bangor
May 31, 2019
Stephen King horrified social media with a 5-sentence story about a tick on an eyeball

Mark Lennihan | AP
This June 1, 2017, file photo, author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York.
By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff

Another lesson about writing efficiency from Maine’s most famous resident and one of the world’s bestselling authors.

Stephen King took to Twitter Thursday night with what he suggested was a true story more terrifying than perhaps anything he might’ve conjured up in fiction. Sewer-dwelling clown? Meet Eyeball Tick.

As of this writing, the tweet has been “liked” more than 50,000 times and retweeted nearly 9,000 times.

One person responded that this tale was “scarier than IT, Cujo, The Shining and Misery combined,” while another said “The Stand and IT were each ten trillion pages, but here you got us with 42 words.”

And two of them were “tick” and “eyeball.”


