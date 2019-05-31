Stephen King horrified social media with a 5-sentence story about a tick on an eyeball

Another lesson about writing efficiency from Maine’s most famous resident and one of the world’s bestselling authors.

Stephen King took to Twitter Thursday night with what he suggested was a true story more terrifying than perhaps anything he might’ve conjured up in fiction. Sewer-dwelling clown? Meet Eyeball Tick.

Want a little bedtime story? My friend felt he had a hair caught between his eye and his glasses. He couldn't get rid of it, so he looked in the mirror. A tick was crawling on his eyeball. Nighty-night, sleep well. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 31, 2019

As of this writing, the tweet has been “liked” more than 50,000 times and retweeted nearly 9,000 times.

One person responded that this tale was “scarier than IT, Cujo, The Shining and Misery combined,” while another said “The Stand and IT were each ten trillion pages, but here you got us with 42 words.”

And two of them were “tick” and “eyeball.”