‘I am nowhere near broken,’ 12-year-old tells man who sexually assaulted her

A Bangor man was sentenced Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female relative between 2016 and 2018.

Keith Bradford, 68, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of unlawful sexual contact of a child under the age of 14, both class B crimes.

The victim, now 12, called Bradford “a monster” in a letter she’d addressed to him and read to Superior Court Justice Ann Murray.The girl reported the assaults last summer.

“Your deserve what you are going to do for time,” she said. She concluded by declaring: “I am nowhere near broken. I am strong. I am brave and I am a survivor.”

The Bangor Daily News does not identify victims of sexual assaults.

His attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, told Murray that his client had admitted his guilt and agreed to the maximum sentence in order to spare the victim having to testify at a trial.

In a plea agreement with the Penobscot County district attorney’s office, the two counts of gross sexual assault and three counts of unlawful sexual contact were dropped.

In addition to the maximum sentence for a Class B crime, the judge imposed 12 years of probation following his incarceration.

Alice Clifford, assistant district attorney for Penobscot County, said after that sentence was imposed that her office “was satisfied” with the outcome.

If he had been convicted of gross sexual assault, Bradford would have faced up to 30 years in prison.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.