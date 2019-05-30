UMaine men’s basketball team signs Turkish power forward

Ata Turgut, a power forward from Turkey, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Maine starting in September.

According to a UMaine release, Turgut is a 6-foot-9, 220-pound player from Ankara, Turkey, who since 2014 has played for Ted Ankara Kolejliler of the Basketbol Gencler Ligi.

“We are very excited to welcome Ata to our Black Bear Family,” UMaine head coach Richard Barron said in the release. “Ata brings with him a terrific skill set at the forward position with perimeter skills and post-up abilities. His versatility will give us flexibility on both ends of the floor.”

Last season, Turgut averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists playing in the U-19 league. He shot 48.7 percent from the floor.

“Ata has played at a very high level in Turkey and is currently playing on the Turkish U20 National Team. Additionally and equally important, Ata is an outstanding student who was drawn to our outstanding School of Engineering,” Barron added.

Turgut, who plans to major in mechanical engineering, joins forward Veljko Radakovi and guards Peter Stümer and Ja’Shonté Wright-McLeish as the incoming class for the 2019-20 season.

The participation of all student-athletes is contingent upon admission to the University of Maine and compliance with all NCAA eligibility rules.

This story will be updated.