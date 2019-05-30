3 selected for inclusion in Presque Isle High School Athletic Hall of Fame

C. Med Cotton, Dave Maxcy and Brennen Shaw will become the newest members of the Presque Isle High School Athletic Hall of Fame when the next induction ceremony is held next year.

That event is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2020, at the Northeastland Hotel in the Star City.

Cotton, who taught at Presque Isle High School from 1959 until his retirement in 1983, founded the Aroostook League for tennis and is credited with rebuilding Presque Isle High School’s tennis program after a long absence.

He initially coached both the Presque Isle boys and girls tennis teams, with the boys squad going on to capture 10 Aroostook League titles during an 11-year period and reach the state semifinals in 1972.

The Colby College graduate was considered the go-to person for tennis in the area. A clay tennis court constructed behind his home was a focal point for the sport for family, friends and others.

Maxcy began his 47-year coaching career in cross-country and track and field for MSAD 1 in 1958 when he led the high school boys cross-country team to a state championship. The Wildcats repeated the achievement in 1959.

Maxcy guided the Presque Isle cross-country program to five additional Eastern Maine cross-country and track championships from 1995 through 1997. He coached several individual state record holders in track and field, including Paul Plissey, Angela Pulcifer, Melissa Blackstone and Danielle Donovan — all of whom are members of the Presque Isle hall of fame.

Maxcy also helped create the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches Association and contributed to the development of the Troy Howard Middle School cross-country course in Belfast that now routinely hosts regional and state championship meets.

Shaw, a 2010 Presque Isle graduate, starred in ice hockey and baseball for the Wildcats. He helped Presque Isle capture the 2009 Eastern Maine Class B hockey championship and compete in two additional regional championship matches. The 2009 all-state selection is the Wildcats’ career scoring leader with 99 goals and 84 assists, and as a senior was named the Eastern Maine Class B player of the year.

Shaw was a four-year starter in baseball and a three-time All-Aroostook pitcher who earned All-Big East/Penobscot Valley Conference accolades during his career for his work on the mound.

Shaw concluded his high school career with 14 victories and 237 strikeouts while batting .333 with 25 doubles and 142 total bases. As a senior for the Wildcats, the pitcher-shortstop batted .508.

Shaw played hockey and baseball at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and hockey at Assumption University, where as a senior he was the winner of the Northeast-10 Ice Hockey Sport Excellence Award as the league’s top student-athlete in the sport.