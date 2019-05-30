9 upcoming sports events around Maine

BASKETBALL

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 14th annual Girls County Basketball Shootout, sponsored by Pepsi Bottling Group, will be held June 28-29. This tournament is limited to the first 16 high school girls teams that register (Classes C-D teams only). Each team will play a minimum of four games and a maximum of six; Entry fee is $150 which helps cover the cost of board officials and awards. Schools may enter more than one team. All players will receive a County Shootout t-shirt, individual awards to winning team and all-tournament honorees; 3-point shooting contests at halftime of each game. For information contact Larry Gardner at 207-551-5001 or email him lgardner@msad20.org

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 33rd Tiger Basketball Camp will be held June 24-28 for girls and July 8-12 for boys at the Fort Fairfield High School gyms. The camps are open to players in grades 1-8 and will be limited to the first 150 applicants. They will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and include breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch Tuesday. Daily winners of the “Hustle” and “Sharpshooter” contests will receive T-shirts. Each participant will also receive a special Tiger Basketball Camp T-shirt, a camp basketball, and other items including a chance to win Boston Celtics and UMaine basketball tickets and a new portable basketball hoop. The $150 fee includes instruction by a knowledgeable staff of more than 20 coaches, meals, awards, T-shirt and a basketball, and the family barbecue awards ceremony. For more information, contact Larry Gardner at 207-551-5001 or lgardner@msad20.org, or visit Tiger Basketball Camp on Facebook to download an electronic form.

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp for players ages 9-16 will be held June 24-29 for boys and July 8-12 for girls at Presque Isle gymnasiums. Camps are designed to help players develop skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff includes successful high school and college coaches. Camp counselors will be high school and college players who will relate their playing experiences and help with instruction. For more information, contact Bill Casavant at 207-551-5778 or bballump34@yahoo.com, or visit AroostookBasketballCamp on Facebook.

FOOTBALL

BANGOR — Husson football invites players entering grades 8-12 next fall to attend its 2019 Night Skills Clinic, June 12-13, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., on the Winkin Sports Complex. Instruction for this no-pads clinic by the Husson football staff will include positional fundamentals to apply during summer training. $40 for both nights, $25 for one night. Contact assistant coach A.J. McLaughlin at mclaughlinant@husson.edu for more information. Register at events.membersolutions.com/event_register.asp?content_id=79159

GOLF

AUBURN — The 11th annual LifeFlight Emergency Care Open will start at 8 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the Martindale Country Club, 527 Beech Hill Road. This is a traditional scramble, with games on the course including the ever-popular air cannon. Pending availability, the LifeFlight helicopter will also make an appearance. Includes food and prizes.

BAR HARBOR –Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has announced the 26th annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament. The event will benefit two Mount Desert Island nonprofits, Bar Harbor Food Pantry and Westside Food Pantry, which share purpose of eliminating food insecurity in their communities. The golf tournament will be played Tuesday, June 4, at Kebo Valley Golf Club. For more information, call Zoe Zalta at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust at 207-667-0660, ext. 10519.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — The Penobscot Ice Arena is offering Summer Youth Hockey, June 17-Aug. 25; For more information, visit penobscoticearena.org or email penobscoticearena@gmail.com.

ROAD RACING

BANGOR — The Rock Church will hold its annual Rock My Socks Bangor 5K Walk and Run Saturday, June 1, at 1195 Ohio Street. Registration starts at 7:15 a.m. followed by the kids fun run at 8 a.m. and race at 8:15 a.m. Please wear your funky socks. Admission is $25 plus online fee, preregistration (includes T-shirt to first 100 who register). $30 on race day. Kids fun run is free. Register at runsignup.com/Race/ME/Bangor/RockMySocks. The event will raise money for the Student Ministry at The Rock Church. Funds received are used to help the students get to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Motion Student Conference.

TENNIS

PORTLAND — The 50th annual A&J Open Tennis Tournament will be held June 14-16 at the Fore River (Waynflete Sports Complex) Tennis Courts; Men’s and Women’s Open Singles, Men’s Open Doubles, Open Mixed Doubles as well as in Men’s 35-over, 55-over and 65-over singles. For information or to enter, contact tournament director Don Atkinson at datkinso@maine.rr.com. Entry deadline is 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13th.