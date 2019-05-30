Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, with periods of sun and clouds throughout the state.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

–Mich Ouellette — better known in Portland as “The Fuge” — has a full-back tattoo of Jar Jar Binks. Yes, that Jar Jar Binks.

–After 26 years on the job, Town Manager Valmore Blastow unexpectedly gave his two-week notice last week, citing a “toxic work environment” that he said has taken root in municipal government. Conflict with a new member of the selectboard and the general degeneration of civility in the way factored heavily in his decision, he said.

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

–A more severe winter likely has negatively impacted Maine’s deer herd, especially in northern Maine. As a result, officials are suggesting a 19.6 percent reduction in any-deer permits, coming on the heels of a record 84,745 issued in 2018. But they’ll actually issue more moose hunting permits this year, raising the total permits to 2,820.

–After 35 years and thousands of people helped, Broadreach Family and Community Services made the hard decision to close. At the time of last week’s decision to close, the agency, which has a $3 million operating budget, employed 79 social workers, case managers, teachers, trainers and others who worked in Waldo, Knox and Lincoln counties.

–Located near downtown Eastport, the easternmost town in the United States, Shackford Head State Park is located on a rocky, forested headland that juts out into Cobscook Bay. The coastal property was conserved in the late 1980s and totals about 90 acres. Today, it can be explored on 2.5 miles of hiking trails that are open to the public year round. Here’s what you need to know.

Maine

Bucksport motel manager charged with assaulting 3 young siblings

Janet Mills hopes to end federal lawsuit by tightening water quality standards around tribal lands

Deep Gulf of Maine has been warming twice as fast as the surface, study finds

Bangor

Bangor relaxes some rules for building owners in historic districts

Here’s the advice you had for tourists coming to Maine this summer

Effort launched to recall Orrington selectmen who voted to fire town manager

Business

Jordan’s Furniture head says new Maine anchor store can help mall buck trend of falling retail sales

Auburn frozen seafood company nabs deal to sell in Target

Gas prices in Maine fell 3 cents this month and remain lower than national average

Opinion

Maine has a tool to reduce poverty and encourage work. Expanding it makes sense.

William Cohen: When will Republican silence on Donald Trump end?

President Trump tries to erase transgender people

