Police seek public help in search for missing Portland man, 29

Portland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old man.

Police say Peter Higgins was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Friday, May 24 sometime in the afternoon at his home on Brighton Avenue.

Police say he left all his belongings in his room and didn’t tell anyone where he was going.

He does not work and does not have a vehicle, according to police.

Peter has been known to camp and hike, but police say it is uncommon for him to be gone this long.

Peter is 5 feet,10 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He usually walks or travels by bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

