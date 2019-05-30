Bangor man charged with manslaughter after December car crash

A Bangor man has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges five months after a car crash that claimed a Searsport teen’s life.

Monty Judkins, 24, was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover and crash on Route 1A in Winterport last December, according to the indictment handed down last week by the Waldo County Grand Jury. Isaac Miller, 18, of Searsport died at the scene, while Judkins and a passenger were injured.

The most serious charge he is facing is manslaughter, a Class A crime that carries a potential penalty of up to 30 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $50,000. Judkins also was charged with aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, aggravated criminal operating under the influence, driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. According to the indictment, Judkins had a prior conviction for operating after habitual offender revocation or criminal operating under the influence Dec. 19, 2017, a year and four days before the fatal car crash.

His bail has been set at $500 cash, and his bail conditions include no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, submitting to random searches and testing, and adhering to a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.