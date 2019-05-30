Augusta
Maine hospital to boost parent services for at-risk mothers

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta is seen in this Nov. 6, 2013, file photo.
The Associated Press

An Augusta hospital says it will provide parenting coaching services to mothers with the help of a new grant.

MaineGeneral Medical Center says its Edmund N. Ervin Pediatric Center has been awarded a $130,000 grant from the John T. Gorman Foundation to provide the service to at-risk mothers. The hospital says the program will provide support to mothers who face risk factors such as substance use disorder and mental health diagnoses.

The hospital says its pediatric center will start working with up to 40 women and their children in Kennebec and Somerset counties starting July 1. It says the grant money will pay for facets of the program such as training for a pair of part-time health educators.

Educators will meet with the mothers in their homes starting during pregnancy.

 


Comments

