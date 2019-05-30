Watch Mainers discuss how to recruit newcomers to the state

A group of coaching, human resources and staffing professionals will join the BDN for a conversation about their ongoing efforts to recruit people to work or study in Maine. Maine’s workforce needs and aging population require an ongoing discussion about how to keep more of our young people here and convince others to move to the state.

Amy Vachon recently completed her second full season at the helm of the University of Maine women’s basketball team. She has served eight years on the Black Bears staff, including several as the Recruiting Coordinator, and is a two-time America East Coach of the Year award winner.

Nick Charlton was named head coach of the University of Maine football team in December after previously serving as offensive coordinator. He is in his fifth year on the UMaine coaching staff, having previously spent three years as a graduate assistant at Boston College, where his responsibilities included recruitment.

Thomas Ellis was appointed chief human resources officer at the Jackson Laboratory (JAX), an independent nonprofit biomedical research institution in Bar Harbor, earlier this year. Ellis joined JAX in 2015 and previously served as director of compensation for Delhaize America and Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems, compensation manager at MaineHealth/Maine Medical Center, and led various operational teams at MBNA America Inc.

Nettie Kilby joined Bangor Area Staffing Solutions in 2011. She has a variety of previous human resource and staffing experience, including twenty years in management in the food service industry, 10 years in the staffing industry, and five years as an HR Manager with a home health firm.

This is the second installment of a new BDN event series called Bangor Daily Brews, which will feature more informal policy and issue-based discussions held at local businesses over coffee or beer. Today’s event is being held at Sea Dog Brewing in Bangor.

The conversation begins at 5:30 p.m. Watch the live event above or on the Bangor Daily News Facebook page.