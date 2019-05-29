Coach enjoying first year leading Hermon softball program

Jody Theberge has wanted to coach the Hermon High School softball team ever since his daughter, Karli, graduated from Hermon in 2016.

Karli Theberge pitched the Hawks to back-to-back Class B North championships in 2014 and 2015 and a state title in 2014. She was named Miss Maine Softball when the Hawks reached the regional semifinals in 2016.

Theberge got his wish this season and has led the Hawks to a 13-2 record good for second place in the Class B North Heal Points going into Tuesday afternoon’s regular-season finale at home against rival and No. 4 seed Old Town.

“It has been great,” said the 54-year-old Theberge. “It is the most amazing group of girls you could ever ask for in your first year (as a coach). I couldn’t be happier.”

Theberge has coached softball at lower levels and guided several of his current players before they got to high school.

This is his venture as a varsity head coach.

“There are some players on this team who I wanted to make sure had great senior seasons. And I think I have some things I can add to the program,” Theberge said.

The Hawks have four seniors in Bre Oakes, Sarah Littlefield, Megan Chamberlain and Halle Cole. All were freshmen when Karli Theberge was a senior.

Theberge is their third head coach in four years. He replaced Rob Jenkins, who had coached them for two seasons after Megan McCrum left.

Theberge said coaching at the varsity level is different.

“There’s a lot to it, no question about it,” he said.

He noted that in addition to coaching the coach must have meetings and organize team functions.

“But, on the field, it’s pretty much the same game only everything is at a higher level,” Theberge added.

Junior shortstop Rachael Balmas and pitcher Oakes said Theberge has done an exceptional job.

“I love how he motivates us and doesn’t put us down. If we make a mistake, he tells us to push them aside and make the next play. He has been awesome,” Balmas said.

“We love him. It’s an awesome dynamic having him and our team dynamic is good this year,” Oakes said.

Hermon athletic director Rick Sinclair has been impressed with Theberge.

“He has done a great job. He’s positive, he’s knowledgeable. He has been invested in the program from the youth level up to (the high school level),” Sinclair said.