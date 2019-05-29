Highly anticipated connector road to beach will cost more, take longer to open

YORK, Maine — Short Sands Road, the connector road between Route 1 and Ridge Road, will not be completed until next year, due to internal delays in the office of contract engineering firm Ransom Consulting. When it is built, it’s likely to cost more than money in hand for the project.

“I take full responsibility,” Steve Bradstreet of Ransom told selectmen recently. “As far as the schedule was concerned, everything was on my table. I could give you 1,001 excuses, but it’s been crazy busy.”

The road is built, but stops within 100 feet of Route 1. What has not been completed is the intersection itself, to include a traffic light and turning lanes. Because the work uses local, state and federal funds, the Maine Department of Transportation administers the project and has to approve it.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

According to Bradstreet, the preliminary draft report on the intersection is expected to be filed with DOT June 7. He’s anticipating the state agency will review it and respond with written comments by July 19; then Ransom will submit the final report in August, with plans, specifications and estimates to DOT in September.

Public Works Director Dean Lessard said realistically the work would not commence until next spring.

“I don’t see any construction going on this fall, unless we’re way ahead of schedule,” he said. “What we don’t want to do is give contractors a deadline that is so short that it increases the cost. We’re looking at springtime construction with the goal of being open next summer.”

[York is building a road to give tourists direct access to the beach. Now what will the town do with the land around it?]

“It’s very disappointing that we’re losing this whole tourist season without that road that we were hoping so desperately for,” said Selectman Liz Blanchard.

“You had more business than you could handle, so you couldn’t get to it,” Selectman Robert Palmer said to Bradstreet.

“That is correct,” Bradstreet responded.

[Town’s new beach road could unlock ‘multi-hundred-million-dollar’ development]

“And why would we use you again?” Palmer said.

“That’s purely your choice,” Bradstreet said.

“And now we’re going to lose the season and money,” said Palmer.

Short Sands Road was built and paved last summer and has been sitting unused since. A gate prevents cars from using the road. The intersection project is a separate project and pot of money. About $700,000 as been set aside for it with the federal government paying 80 percent of the cost.

[Town official says delay in state approval may prevent beach access road from being open by summer]

Selectman Mike Estes said that money will probably be insufficient to complete the project, asking Bradstreet if there is going to be “a total surprise” when the bids are open.

“I think it will be a surprise,” said Bradstreet. “Of recent, I had a bid go out for a three-quarters of a million dollar project and no one bid on it. Large contractors are booked. But they also know they have good clients, and will make room for those individuals.”

Estes asked where the extra money would come from and Lessard assured him there was money in excess of the town’s $70,000 match for the project left over from the road construction. Town Manager Steve Burns said there are other pots of money that can be accessed including DPW operating budget funds.

[York’s hope to buy private beach highlights complicated history of public access]

Lessard also said DPW may be able to do some of the work itself, such as striping and paving. He said it’s also possible the group that apportions federal funds for local projects could add more money.

“I guess I’m not ringing the alarm just yet,” he said. “It’s something to be aware of and it could be a real issue. But right now, I think it’s premature to start really worrying about this.”

Selectmen’s Chairman Todd Frederick said he was disappointed the work has been delayed a year, to which Palmer said: “It’s the project that never ends.”