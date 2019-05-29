2 men accused of applying for credit cards in the names of unsuspecting Mainers

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Two men are suspected of stealing credit cards in Kennebunkport. Police are urging residents to check their credit history.

Police say a resident saw two men in a car taking mail from mailboxes last week, and then saw the same car and men again on Tuesday.

Officers stopped the car and arrested 24-year-old Mohamed Salboy Wisman, of North Brunswick, New Jersey, and 22-year-old Arnold Toro Koroma, of Gaitherburg, Ohio.

Wisman was charged with operating without a license and Koroma was charged with receiving stolen property.

Police believe the men had been in the area over the last several weeks.

Police say the suspects would take credit card offers from mailboxes and apply for the card and return later to check for the new card.

Residents are urged to check their credit history and watch for unusual transactions.

If you find a problem, contact your local police department as well as the credit card company.

Police believe Capital One and Key Bank are the most likely companies that cards were obtained from.

The investigation is ongoing and probably involves other communities, according to police.

People who have seen the vehicle or men in their area are urged to call the Kennebunkport Police Department at 967-2454.