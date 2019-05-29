Actor Ben Stiller poses for photos with fans in downtown Portland

Actor and comedian Ben Stiller stirred up a social media storm when he was spotted in a downtown Portland Starbucks Tuesday.
Madison Watkins, a shift supervisor at the Commercial Street coffee shop, was off-the-clock and waiting for her drink when she saw the Hollywood star in line beside her, she told Portland television station WMTW.
Stiller, whose hit movies have included “There’s Something About Mary” and “Night at the Museum,” agreed to pose for a photo with Watkins.
Had the chance to meet @RedHourBen at my Starbucks in Portland, ME today. Super cool guy, and he was really nice about taking a picture
“I was really starstruck, but introduced myself and asked for a picture with him,” she told the TV station. “He was super nice and took a photo with me and with one of my co-workers, who was on his meal break at the time.”
She told Portland NBC affiliate WCSH 6 that Stiller was in town with a producer from the award-winning MSNBC podcast “Bag Man.”
Stiller reportedly ordered a hot grande mocha, with no whipped cream.
Okay guys, Zoolander is at my Starbucks right now, and I don’t know what to do about it. @RedHourBen
— Brooke Moore (@BrookeMoore14) May 28, 2019
