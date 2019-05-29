Portland
May 29, 2019
Portland

Actor Ben Stiller poses for photos with fans in downtown Portland

Mark Lennihan | AP
Actor Ben Stiller talks during a bill signing ceremony, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law to allow for early voting.
By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff

Actor and comedian Ben Stiller stirred up a social media storm when he was spotted in a downtown Portland Starbucks Tuesday.

Madison Watkins, a shift supervisor at the Commercial Street coffee shop, was off-the-clock and waiting for her drink when she saw the Hollywood star in line beside her, she told Portland television station WMTW.

Stiller, whose hit movies have included “There’s Something About Mary” and “Night at the Museum,” agreed to pose for a photo with Watkins.


Comments

