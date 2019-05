Police have identified the victim in a head-on collision between a tractor-trailer and a car in Skowhegan.

Police said 39-year-old Jeremy Garland of Skowhegan was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Route 2. The 21-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police said it appears that the car drifted across the center line and into the path of the tractor-trailer.