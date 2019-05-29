5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

DEER ISLE — Haystack Mountain School of Crafts will hold its first exhibition of the 2019 summer season, “In Residence: Selections from Haystack’s Open Studio Residency,” May 24-July 13, at 22 Church St. The exhibition will feature the work of ten artists, working in a variety of disciplines. These artists have taken part in Haystacks’ Open Studio Residency. This exhibition includes work that was either made during, or inspired by, their time at Haystack.

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Garden Club will hold its annual plant and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Franklin Community Center, Route 182. The proceeds will benefit the Summer Camp Scholarship Fund. The sale will include fresh potted plants including annuals, herbs, vegetables, perennials and fresh baked goods. A raffle will be held for baskets; tickets are $2 or 3 for $5.

ELLSWORTH — TEMPO, The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra, will present “Voyages: Music of Maine from Across the Sea” 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at The Grand, 165 Main St., featuring US Scottish National Fiddle Champion, Sean Heely. Guitarist Jeff Morgan will be joining Sean in music from Scotland, Puirt a beul and waulking songs, pipe tunes, ballads, Irish immigration song and tunes, plus a song in Irish – an Spailpin Fanach. Michael Marion and his singing group will lead a rousing sea shanty in an audience sing along. A gallery of Maine immigrants from Scotland and Ireland will be on display in the lobby of The Grand. $13 adults and seniors, $5 students (12 and under.) General admission.

BROOKSVILLE — The Bagaduce Theatre will present “Shakespeare Remembers: War and Peace” 7 p.m. May 31- June 1 and 3 p.m. June 2, at 176 Mills Point Road. Featuring memorable Shakespeare scenes that portray some of his most famous characters. Tickets are $25 and are available at brownpapertickets.com.

BUCKSPORT — Northeast Film will hold a screening of “Tolkien” 6 p.m. May 31-June 2, 8:20 p.m. May 31-June 1 and 2 p.m. June 2, at 85 Main St. “Tolkien” explores the formative years of the renowned author’s life as he finds friendship, courage and inspiration among a fellow group of writers and artists at school. Their brotherhood strengthens as they grow up and weather love and loss together, including Tolkien’s tumultuous courtship of his beloved Edith Bratt, until the outbreak of the First World War, which threatens to tear their fellowship apart. All of these experiences would later inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-earth novels. (112 minutes; PG-13). $8 general admission, $7 children 2-17 and adults 62 and over, $5 members of Northeast Historic Film.

