Boston Bruins
May 28, 2019
Boston Bruins Latest News | Boston Bruins | Bangor Metro | Restorative Justice | Today's Paper
Boston Bruins

Famed Boston maestro’s statue sports giant Bruins helmet

Michael Nichols via AP | BDN
Michael Nichols via AP | BDN
A giant Boston Bruins helmet rests atop a statue of the late conductor Arthur Fiedler on the Charles River Esplanade park Monday to cheer on the team in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals. The nonprofit Esplanade Association installed the helmet, which has a circumference of 17 feet.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — Count the late conductor Arthur Fiedler among the Boston Bruins’ fans as they skate into the Stanley Cup Final.

The nonprofit Esplanade Association has installed a giant Bruins helmet atop a statue of the beloved conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, just in time for Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. The Bruins beat St. Louis 4-2 in Game 1.

The helmet crowns a likeness of Fiedler that stands on the Charles River Esplanade, where the orchestra performs outdoor concerts during the summer. Organizers said the helmet is 17 feet in circumference.

Fiedler, a Boston icon who died in 1979, has worn other oversized headgear in the past, including a giant Red Sox cap.

The maestro’s son, Peter, said he’s sure his father would approve “if it helps the Bruins win the Stanley Cup.”

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like