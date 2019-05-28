Town to remove 15 century-old Norway maples after dispute

KENNEBUNK, Maine — More than a dozen of the 100-year-old Norway maple trees lining Parsons Beach Road will soon come down.

The Board of Selectmen voted Tuesday to take down the trees after a new assessment by tree experts found that 29 of 47 trees reviewed had disease and defects that put public safety at risk.

Noah Tucker, of Bartlett Tree Experts, presented the assessment which was compiled in a detailed 396-page report. The assessment conducted by Tucker and licensed master arborist Timothy Armstrong, of Bartlett Tree, found that one tree was considered high risk, 14 were considered moderate, and 14 low risk.

Armstrong recommended that the town take down all 29 of the trees that fall into all risk categories, Tucker said.

The new assessment was agreed upon following a meeting between town officials and representatives from the Parsons Beach Association, after plans to cut down the trees on April 1 were halted at the last minute by a public outcry to save the beloved and iconic canopy of trees. Members of the Parsons family were present at Tuesday’s meeting.

Paul Driscoll, a Portland-based attorney representing Parsons family member Rudy Hutz, asked Tucker why the 14 trees in the low risk category are recommended for removal.

“With respect to the lower risk trees, there are limbs that could come off but is it fair to say that if the pruning work is done, then that risk would be gone?” Driscoll asked.

Tucker said there are issues with those trees that do present a safety risk, and there is a range within the low risk.

“All 29 trees have a defect present,” Tucker said. “And Tim felt that they were defects that could not be corrected with pruning. All factors are taken into consideration. It’s going with the level of risk you are willing to live with.”

“What does concern me is the exposure of liability that we are faced with from this report. This reaffirmed the Tree Committee work that’s been done over the past 10 years,” Town Manager Mike Pardue said. “Nobody in this room wants to see that canopy come down, second only to seeing that nobody gets hurt.”

Selectman Blake Baldwin made a motion to approve the removal of the one high risk and 14 moderate risk trees as soon as town crews are available to complete the work, which was supported by a 6-1 vote. Selectman Ed Karytko did not vote in favor.

Dick Morin, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said Wednesday that he hopes people can see that the board and Tree Committee are struggling with what is best for the community as a whole and the residents of Parsons Beach.

“I remain very concerned that we have essentially waived our defense against responsibility by not following the recommendations of this third assessment,” Morin said. “I continue to be disappointed that decisions are made based upon emotion and misinformation rather than facts, expert review and direction. In the final analysis I pray nobody is ever hurt because of the poor condition of the trees that have clearly outlived their safe life.”

Pardue said Wednesday that Public Works crews will remove the one high risk tree this week, and plan to work on the other 14 beginning Tuesday. He said town officials will schedule a meeting with representatives from the Parsons Beach Association in the next few weeks, to work on ways to collaborate on a plan for replacement trees, and steps needed to assess and treat the remaining 14 low risk trees.

“We agree that safety is a paramount concern, nobody wants to see anyone get hurt. We are happy to take the trees that present a significant risk down. We would like a phased arrangement working with the town to take down the moderate trees,” Driscoll said. “We don’t think the low risk trees should be taken down. We would also be prepared to have an arborist identify replacement trees that would do better than the swamp white oaks are doing.”

Dan Riley, a member of the Parsons family and an attorney in Portland, said the swamp white oaks that have been planted along Parsons Beach Road, in a prior first phase of tree replacement, are not what the family envisions for replacing and restoring the canopy.

“I drive that road every day. The trees that were selected as replacements look terrible. It’s not a reflection on the Tree Committee’s work, but those trees universally, not one of them looks good. The idea that these beautiful Norway maples will be replaced by trees that have been proven to be an eyesore is a real problem,” Riley said.

Riley said the family is willing to work with the town to find an alternative species of tree. Town tree warden Wayne Cutting defended the planting of the trees, noting the beauty of the swamp white oaks that have been planted along Fletcher Street.

Cutting said he was trying to recreate the effect of the arching allay of the Norway maples when he selected just one species of trees. He also considered the linden tree, but didn’t feel they would be as tolerant of the harsh conditions. Tucker agreed that linden trees would not be his first choice for replacements, and said the swamp white oak was a good choice.

Bob Palmer of the Tree Committee also feels the swamp white oaks will develop into beautiful trees.

“We were trying to recreate the effect that was there. Going through all of the choices of trees, swamp white oak seems to be the best solution,” Palmer said. “If you look at a pin oak when they are young, they’re even more scraggly than those are, but after 30-40 years they are more upright and branched out. The swamp white oak will be a large overhanging tree and it will create the same effect the Norway maples have.”

Riley said the family would like to work with the town to deal with the low risk trees and to find the right species of trees, or a diversity of species, to use as replacements.

Julia Burns Riley said Wednesday that she was confused and disappointed after the meeting, but remained hopeful that the family would be able to have significant input moving forward.

“We believe there are ways to do this. Last month we sat down with the town asking to have significant input and participation in the project and with that an opportunity to contribute to the cost. I don’t think anyone cares more about this issue than we do — we are committed, as our family has been since the 1800s, to be stewards of Parsons Beach and we contribute to the town of Kennebunk in many ways, mostly by opening our beach to the public to enjoy as we do,” Burns Riley said. “It is clear the town has decided the trees are coming down. The hope is it will be thoughtful and in a collaborative way.”