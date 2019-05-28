Car crashes into Buxton home twice

BUXTON, Maine — Police say a man crashed into a Buxton home Tuesday morning twice after he suffered what they called a medical event.

Buxton police were called to 34 Turkey Lane around 6:30 a.m.

They found the front of a blue Ford Edge smashed into the front of the home.

Police say the building was struck twice, and that the 63-year old Gorham man may have accelerated due to his medical condition and hit the house again.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

“He thought we had an earthquake and he came out of his bedroom to find everything in the kitchen cupboards in the middle of the kitchen floor. It slammed the house so hard it totaled the cement block foundation,” said Guy Hunt, whose son lives inside the home that was hit.

“Everyone was jarred awake, obviously from the impact and the noise,” Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline said.

Turkey Lane was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

Police say there is no structural damage to the house. Everyone inside the house was OK.