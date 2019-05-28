Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s, with sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–Emma Hargreaves, an Old Town High School senior, is the reigning Class B indoor state champion in the shot put. She also is gymnastics champion.

–Sean Kuraly scored to break a third-period tie and assisted on another goal to help the Boston Bruins rally from a two-goal deficit and beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

–Following through on a campaign promise, Natasha Irving said she would seek restorative justice solutions in all but the most violent cases.

–Bangor lawyer Jeffrey Silverstein will sail a 16-foot kayak more than 250 miles from Kittery to Lubec to raise money for cancer research and treatment in memory of his late friend Julio DeSanctis.

–Though March 15, 2020 — the 200th anniversary of Maine’s statehood — is still more than nine months away, the University of Maine will this weekend host a conference exploring many of the topics surrounding how Maine became a state, and where the state is now headed.

In other news …

Maine

Forest rangers rescue injured hiker from Franklin County mountain

Hundreds gather on Memorial Day to remember those from Houlton lost in the line of duty

George, Barbara Bush’s absence felt at Kennebunkport Memorial Day parade

Bangor

Body of Indian Island man recovered from Kenduskeag Stream

Bangor police warn businesses of ‘sophisticated’ scam after fast-food restaurant fell victim

Memorial Day parade draws families, friends to downtown Bangor

Politics

Trump at odds with Japan’s prime minister over North Korean missile tests

Janet Mills signs bill ending religious and personal exemptions for vaccinations

Sports betting likely to advance in Maine after legislative panel strikes deal

Opinion

Climate and energy solutions are more important than ever for Maine

Legislature can move solar, renewable power forward with these two bills

Democrats are the anti-immigrant party

