NH couple hurt when a car collided with their motorcycle in Cumberland County

A New Hampshire couple was injured Monday afternoon after a car hit their motorcycle in Casco.

Adam White and his wife, Mary, both 59 and from Gorham, New Hampshire, were driving south on Route 11, also known as Poland Springs Road, about 5:30 p.m. when a car driven by Adrianna Bumpus, 19, of South Paris failed to yield the right of way and collided with the motorcycle in the middle of the intersection with Route 121, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary White suffered serious injuries and was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Adam White was taken to the same hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Bumpus and his passenger, 19-year-old Roger Emerson III of Standish, were not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which is being reconstructed, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene.