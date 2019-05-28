Car goes off highway and crashes into tree after driver falls asleep, police say

A car went off Interstate 295 and crashed into a tree Tuesday after its driver fell asleep, police said.

Driver Carl Chamberland, 73, of Manchester, was not injured, while his wife and passenger, 72-year-old Eileen, was taken to the hospital with injuries police do not consider life-threatening, Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

The car went off the highway near the Bowdoin town line and went into the median, where it hit the tree, he said.

The Chamberlands’ crash was the second crash in that midcoast stretch of 295 in two days.

Early Monday morning, 29-year-old Sarah Syed of Augusta lost control of her vehicle passing through Bowdoinham, where the vehicle overturned into the median and came to rest on its roof, McCausland said. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. and Syed was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, he said.