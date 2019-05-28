17-year-old accused of stabbing Skowhegan man

A Skowhegan man is in stable condition after police say a 17-year-old stabbed him multiple times Sunday evening.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that Brandon Blodgett, 29, was at his Pine Street home about 5 p.m. when he and a 17-year-old got into an argument and the teenager allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the chest.

Blodgett was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Monday, Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam told the Morning Sentinel.

The 17-year-old, who was not identified because he is considered a juvenile, was charged with aggravated assault and taken to a juvenile detention center, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The stabbing remains under investigation.