A head-on crash between a tractor-trailer truck and car on Route 2 in Skowhegan has left at least one person dead, the Morning Sentinel reported.

The crash took place near the intersection of Route 2 and the Dudley Corner Road at around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam told the newspaper.

The identity of the person killed in the crash was not immediately released.